Sony HT-X8500 soundbar with Dolby Atmos support launched in India

Sony has launched a new soundbar under its Dolby Atmos soundbar range in India, dubbed Sony HT-X8500. It is priced at Rs 29,990 and is currently available online, at Sony Stores and at Sony’s authorised retail partners across the country. The new soundbar supports Dolby Atmos, DTS:X and Bravia wireless connect.

Sony HT-X8500 measures 890x64x96mm and weighs 3.1kgs. It comes with support for Bluetooth 5.0, HDMI ARC input, HDMI eARC output, HDCP 2.2 compliance, HDR and DolbyVision. The company claims that the soundbar can be both placed on your TV stand or be mounted to the wall.

The soundbar comes with two sub-woofers, which are integrated into the centre of the soundbar to deliver good bass. At the ends of the soundbar there are two full-range drivers, which simulate a 7.1.2 channel audio experience with the company’s own Vertical Surround Sound technology.

Sony claims its proprietary Vertical Surround Engine and S-Force Pro Front Surround technologies are what make getting a Dolby Atmos sound experience possible without the need of dedicated speakers for each channel.

It also states that the HT-X8500 can also take stereo audio and simulate a surround effect too, with the help of a dedicated mode, which can be turned on via the accompanying remote.

“Sony HT-X8500 soundbar is designed to enhance the audio to complement the TV viewing experience. With Dolby Atmos and built-in subwoofer, cinema and music lovers will see, hear and feel their favourite shows, movies, and music like never-before,” said Hidenori Hino, Business Head, Audio, Sony India.