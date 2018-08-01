Sony launches new 5.1 Channel Soundbars in India, starting at Rs 29,990

Sony has launched two new 5.1 channel soundbars in India, the HT-S500RF and HT-S700RF. Sony has launched two new 5.1 channel soundbars in India, the HT-S500RF and HT-S700RF.

Sony has launched a new line of Bluetooth-enabled 5.1 channel audio system in India. The new Home Cinema Soundbar series include the HT-S500RF and HT-S700RF priced at Rs 29,990 and Rs 37,990 respectively. The devices will be available across the country through Sony Centres in the offline market and on Amazon India and Flipkart online.

These new soundbar speakers come with an exclusive India sound setting which offers powerful bass sound with clear vocal sound. The company says due to the rhombus-shaped grills present on the speaker sets allow them to output sound at 1,000 watts. The company further said the new soundbars will help consumers have a much better and immersed audio experience.

The HT-S500RF comes with two front tweeters and the HT-S700RF comes with two front and two rear tweeters to help with delivering high-frequency audio and having a better overall soundstage. To deliver the heavy and clear bass the HT-S500RF comes with an 18cm subwoofer and the HT-S700RF comes with a 20cm subwoofer.

Both the HT-S500RF and the HT-S700RF alongside Bluetooth connectivity, allows users to connect to them with USB, HDMI-in, Optical-in, and Analogue Audio input. Plys, Bluetooth connectivity also enables users to stream music directly to the speakers through the company’s Music Center app for iOS and Android.

