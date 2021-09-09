Sony HT-S40R soundbar launched in India: Price, specifications

Sony has launched its 5.1 channel HT-S40R soundbar in India. The device features a slim design and supports Dolby Digital Technology for an enhanced audio experience. The soundbar comes packed with wireless sub and rear speakers and a subwoofer, which work in unison to deliver a cinematic sound experience. Here is everything you should know about the Sony HT-S40R soundbar.

Sony HT-S40R soundbar: Specifications and features

The HT-S40R soundbar packs 600W of total power output. The 5.1 channel speaker comes with support for Dolby Audio technology to deliver a cinematic surround sound experience. The soundbar comes in a sleek and compact build and can be wall-mounted as per the company.

Sony HT-S40R soundbar comes with 4 sound modes including Cinema, Music, Standard, and Auto Sound options which users can choose from. Additionally, there are Night and Voice modes as well.

One can connect their smartphone to the soundbar using Bluetooth. If you have a compatible Bravia TV, you can connect the soundbar to it without the need for wires. In case you want to play audio from a USB device, the HT-S40R provides you with a USB port to achieve the same.

The soundbar can be connected to compatible TVs via HDMI cable. The device can be connected with TVs that are not compatible with HDMI via Optical Inputs. Users can also use the subwoofer’s volume control to fine-tune their listening experience.

Sony HT-S40R soundbar: Pricing and availability

The Sony HT-S40R soundbar is priced at Rs 28,990. It will be available across all Sony Center, E-commerce portals, http://www.ShopatSC.com portal, and major electronic stores starting September 9.