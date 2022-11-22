Sony DualSense Edge controller now up for pre-order in India: Check price, features

Earlier this year, Sony unveiled the DualSense Edge wireless controller for the PlayStation 5 during the Gamescom Opening Night Live event. Last month, the company said that the new customisable controller was available for pre-order from the PlayStation in some countries. Now, the DualSense Edge Controller can be pre-ordered in India. The new version of the controller lets users customise keys according to their preferences and even calibrate them.

The DualSense Edge controller can be pre-ordered from Games The Shop website for Rs 18,990 and will be available from January 26 next year.

Unlike traditional controllers, one can change the stick modules, stick caps and the back of the controller. The buttons on the back of the DualSense Edge controller can be remapped using the button mapping function. The controller also comes with adjustable trigger stops and dead zones with sensitivity options for stick and dead zones.

Since this is a Sony controller, you also get haptic feedback and adaptive triggers. The company is also including two high dome caps, two low dome caps, two half dome back buttons, two back buttons and a pair of standard caps.

The DualSense Edge controller comes with a braided USB cable and a lockable connector which can fit inside a compact case provided by Sony itself. It also has some neat software tweaks under its sleeve such as the ability to switch profiles with a single click and audio controls which can be used to change the sound output when you are playing a game.