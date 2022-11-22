scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 22, 2022

Sony DualSense Edge controller now up for pre-order in India: Check price, features

The Sony DualSense Edge controller will be available worldwide from January 26 next year.

Sony DualSense Edge, Sony DualSense Edge controller, Sony DualSense Edge price IndiaThe DualSense Edge controller lets users customise keys according to their liking. (Image Source: Sony/YouTube)

Earlier this year, Sony unveiled the DualSense Edge wireless controller for the PlayStation 5 during the Gamescom Opening Night Live event. Last month, the company said that the new customisable controller was available for pre-order from the PlayStation in some countries. Now, the DualSense Edge Controller can be pre-ordered in India. The new version of the controller lets users customise keys according to their preferences and even calibrate them.

The DualSense Edge controller can be pre-ordered from Games The Shop website for Rs 18,990 and will be available from January 26 next year. 

Unlike traditional controllers, one can change the stick modules, stick caps and the back of the controller. The buttons on the back of the DualSense Edge controller can be remapped using the button mapping function. The controller also comes with adjustable trigger stops and dead zones with sensitivity options for stick and dead zones.

Also Read |Sony LinkBuds S (WF-LS900N) review: Gold standard for mid-range TWS

Since this is a Sony controller, you also get haptic feedback and adaptive triggers. The company is also including two high dome caps, two low dome caps, two half dome back buttons, two back buttons and a pair of standard caps.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Development of Great Nicobar: strategic imperative and ecological concernsPremium
Development of Great Nicobar: strategic imperative and ecological concerns
Beneath the lustre of Statue of Unity, some dark spots for BJPPremium
Beneath the lustre of Statue of Unity, some dark spots for BJP
Delhi Confidential: BJP brings out the big guns ahead of Delhi’s MC...Premium
Delhi Confidential: BJP brings out the big guns ahead of Delhi’s MC...
In 30 months, RBI fines Rs 73 cr in 48 cases, but no details on bank viol...Premium
In 30 months, RBI fines Rs 73 cr in 48 cases, but no details on bank viol...

The DualSense Edge controller comes with a braided USB cable and a lockable connector which can fit inside a compact case provided by Sony itself.  It also has some neat software tweaks under its sleeve such as the ability to switch profiles with a single click and audio controls which can be used to change the sound output when you are playing a game. 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 22-11-2022 at 04:41:41 pm
Next Story

Satyendar Jain massage clip: ‘Did not leak video,’ ED tells Delhi court

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Lunar Eclipse 2022 images: Pictures of the last total lunar eclipse for next three years
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Nov 22: Latest News
Advertisement