Sony brings full-frame Alpha 7S III to India

Sony India has brought its full-frame Alpha 7S III (model ILCE-7SM3) to India, featuring a 12.1MP back-illuminated full-frame image sensor with ultra-high ‘s’ series sensitivity and 15+ stop wide dynamic range, 4K 120p video with 10-bit 4:2:2 color depth, a new heat dissipating mechanism, dual slot relay recording for over one hour of 4K 60p movie shooting and a new autofocus system.

Mukesh Srivastava, Digital Imaging Head at Sony India, said the new camera combines the “classic S series sensitivity with a feature set, performance level and user experience that is simply unmatched in the industry today at any price segment”.

The camera will also feature the newly developed BIONZ XR image processing engine with “eight times more processing power” along with the 12.1-megapixel back-illuminated full-frame Exmor R CMOS image sensor.

In an email interaction, Srivastava told indianexpress.com that the Alpha 7SIII takes the supreme sensitivity performance of the S series to new heights and incorporates high-performance movie-recording capabilities 4K/60p or 120p into the ergonomically designed body, that lets users take high quality movies and stills in all kinds of environments.

“Alpha 7SIII stands out with its spectacular new speed combined with ultra-low noise which allows 4K movie shoots which were previously impossible. Not only this, it has high dynamic range, an expanded ISO range for movies from 80 to a remarkable 409,600, breath-taking focusing capabilities and extra-strong image stabilisation,” he explained.

Srivastava said in this era of shooting cinematic videos, the camera gives you the freedom to emphasise high image quality and rich tonal gradations under all kinds of shooting conditions, including high sensitivity under low light. “Featuring ultra-high sensitivity, a host of impressive video recording capabilities, including 10-bit 4:2:2 color depth, a new heat dissipating mechanism, dual slot relay recording, a new autofocus system, touch screen interface and side flip LCD screen, the new Alpha 7S III offers incredible creative opportunities to professional OTT cinematographers and content creators.”

The A7S III Camera has been priced at Rs 3,34,990 and will be available from October 14.

