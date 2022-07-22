Sony Bravia XR OLED A80K series launched in India: Check details

July 22, 2022 6:30:58 pm
Sony has just launched the XR OLED A80K smart TV series in India under its Bravia lineup. The TVs come with features like 4K upscaling and Sony’s Cognitive Processor XR and will be available in multiple sizes. Here’s all you need to know about the new XR OLED TVs.
The Sony Bravia XR OLED A80K Smart TV will be available in 55-inch, 65-inch and 77-inch variants. All three TVs will be powered by the Cognitive Processor XR that sony claims can “think like a human brain.”
The processor offers life-like picture quality and an immersive experience using XR OLED Contrast Pro for deeper blacks and XR TriLuminos Pro technology for reproducing over a billion natural colours. The devices will also support HDR and Dolby Vision support and will come with OLED XR Motion Clarity technology for a more clear viewing experience.
The new Bravia XR OLED TVs also come with 4K 120fps support and variable refresh rate along with ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode) for gamers, allowing them to connect the TV to consoles and PCs.
Subscriber Only Stories
The Sony Bravia Cam features on the TVs allows the televisions to adjust picture and sound parameters based on the presence of users in the room. The TV can also intelligently detect gestures and proximity to enable more features.
All three Bravia XR OLED series TVs also come with Dolby Atmos, Acoustic Surface Audio+ and 3D sound upscaling. The 3D effect from the TV’s in-built speakers also output 3D audio without using any up-firing speakers.
Pricing for the new series starts at Rs 2,79,990 and the TVs can be purchased from all Sony stores, as well as other electronic retail outlets and from major e-commerce platforms.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
What happened in the Constituent Assembly 75 years ago, when the National Flag was adopted?
NIA court sends seven accused to judicial custody till Aug 5
Soorarai Pottru & Tanhaji prove that theatrical & streaming can co-exist
How to train your baby to sleep through the night
Latest News
Lok Sabha passes Indian Antarctic Bill, 2022 amid Opposition protest seeking debate on price rise
Gold futures likely to fall upto Rs 46,000 per 10 grams by September end: Analysts
Expert shares the ‘mighty’ health benefits of kiwi
ODI cricket is dying a slow death: Usman Khawaja
Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: Littleness of Opposition makes the BJP look big
CBSE Class 10th, 12th Compartment exams to begin on August 23
National Film Award winners Soorarai Pottru and Tanhaji prove that theatrical and streaming can co-exist
Commodity prices today, July 22: Key vegetables and pulses prices in your city
Punjab: Former IGP among three convicted in 30-year-old kidnapping case
Amravati chemist killing: NIA court sends seven accused to judicial custody till Aug 5
Japan warns of rising global tension, Russia-China arms ties
Doctor in the House: How to train your baby to sleep through the night