Friday, July 22, 2022

Sony Bravia XR OLED A80K series launched in India: Check details

The Sony Bravia XR OLED A80K TV series is available in India in three size variants. Read more below.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai |
July 22, 2022 6:30:58 pm
Sony XR OLED TVAll three Bravia XR OLED series TVs also come with Dolby Atmos and 3D sound features. (Image Source: Sony)

Sony has just launched the XR OLED A80K smart TV series in India under its Bravia lineup. The TVs come with features like 4K upscaling and Sony’s Cognitive Processor XR and will be available in multiple sizes. Here’s all you need to know about the new XR OLED TVs.

The Sony Bravia XR OLED A80K Smart TV will be available in 55-inch, 65-inch and 77-inch variants. All three TVs will be powered by the Cognitive Processor XR that sony claims can “think like a human brain.”

The processor offers life-like picture quality and an immersive experience using XR OLED Contrast Pro for deeper blacks and XR TriLuminos Pro technology for reproducing over a billion natural colours. The devices will also support HDR and Dolby Vision support and will come with OLED XR Motion Clarity technology for a more clear viewing experience.

The new Bravia XR OLED TVs also come with 4K 120fps support and variable refresh rate along with ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode) for gamers, allowing them to connect the TV to consoles and PCs.

The Sony Bravia Cam features on the TVs allows the televisions to adjust picture and sound parameters based on the presence of users in the room. The TV can also intelligently detect gestures and proximity to enable more features.

All three Bravia XR OLED series TVs also come with Dolby Atmos, Acoustic Surface Audio+ and 3D sound upscaling. The 3D effect from the TV’s in-built speakers also output 3D audio without using any up-firing speakers.

Pricing for the new series starts at Rs 2,79,990 and the TVs can be purchased from all Sony stores, as well as other electronic retail outlets and from major e-commerce platforms.

