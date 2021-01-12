Sony’s Bravia Core streaming services to offer quality at par with Blu-ray discs

Sony is bringing a unique feature to its newly-unveiled premium “Bravia XR” 4K and 8K TVs. The new TV sets will be able to stream and watch movies in high quality that will be comparable to the quality offered by 4K Blu-ray discs. This will be done via content streamed on Sony’s new streaming platform, ‘Bravia Core’ which will be exclusive to Sony TV users as the name suggests. It will come pre-installed with the new line of premium TVs.

The “Pure Stream” technology will allow video streaming at up to 80 Mbps. It has its own disadvantage as well as it will consume more than three times more data when compared to Netflix. The most popular streaming platform streams 4K content at up to 25 Mbps.

As per the company, Sony Bravia XR users will have access to stream a number of Sony Pictures titles as many times as they like (for a limited duration) in the highest quality (depending on the internet connection). The availability of the movies will also depend on the model of TV purchased.

The list of TVs which will come pre-installed with Bravia Core include:

BRAVIA XR MASTER Series Z9J

BRAVIA XR MASTER Series A90J

BRAVIA XR A80J

BRAVIA XR X95J

BRAVIA XR X90J

On the purchase of Bravia XR TVs, buyers will also get vouchers that can be used to stream different tiles. It is yet to be confirmed the duration of the titles will be available to watch. The Japanese tech giant has also promised that Bravia XR TVs will have “the largest IMAX Enhanced movie collection” and behind the scenes footage of movies like Bad Boys For Life.

The move may help Sony make the Bravia XR TVs more appealing as people have started watching movies at home. The sales of TVs also went up after the lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic. In addition to the Bravia Core, these TVs will also be able to deliver 4K at 120fps which will attract gamers who are buying the new Play Station 5.