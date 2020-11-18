Sony just launched the world’s smallest full-frame camera in India; here’s a look at it

Sony Alpha 7C comes with a 35mm full-frame Exmor R CMOS sensor with a 24.2MP resolution. (Image: Sony)

Sony has launched the “world’s smallest and lightest full-frame camera system” in India, called the Sony Alpha 7C. The device is priced at Rs 1,67,990 for the body and will be made available at Rs 1,96,990 with the SEL2860 kit lens. It is currently available at all Sony Centers, Alpha Flagship stores, ShopatSC.com and multiple other stores across the country. The company states that the SEL2860 lens comes as a part of the kit with the Sony Alpha 7C for now, but it will make it available separately starting from January next year.

The new Sony Alpha 7C can capture 4K footage and comes with AI-driven real-time tracking and eye-autofocus. The company claims that the device is designed for vloggers and video creators who want easy functionality.

The device sports a 3-inch TFT touchscreen with 9,21,600 dots. The display can also be swivelled to set the frame, which is a very useful feature for vloggers.

Sony Alpha 7C comes with a 35mm full-frame Exmor R CMOS sensor with a 24.2MP resolution and it uses the BIONZ X image processor to deliver still images and movies from ISO 100 to ISO 51200. It can take pictures in JPEG and record videos in RAW (Sony ARW 2.3 format). There are multiple image quality modes that creators can choose from, including RAW (compressed/ uncompressed), JPEG (Extra fine/ Fine/ Standard), RAW, and JPEG.

The device also comes with a Dynamic Range Optimiser and Auto High Dynamic Range feature. Apart from this, the camera features long exposure noise reduction, Fast Hybrid AF, phase-detection, 1200-zone evaluative metering, histogram, digital level gauge, real-time image-adjustment display and much more.

The company claims that the NP-FZ100 battery of the Alpha 7C can last for up to 740 shots and can record up to 140 minutes of video footage on a single charge.

