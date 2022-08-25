scorecardresearch
Thursday, Aug 25, 2022

Sony announces SRS-XG300, SRS-XE300 and the SRS-XE200 wireless speakers

Sony added three new speakers to its wireless bluetooth X-series speaker lineup - SRS-XG300, SRS-XE300 and the SRS-XE200 which feature a non-circular diaphragm.

Sony X-series wireless speakersAll three speakers come with IP67 rating. (Image Source: Sony)

Sony India recently announced they will be adding three models to its X-series range of portable wireless speakers – the SRS-XG300, SRS-XE300 and the SRS-XE200. Here’s a quick look at Sony’s latest range of wireless speakers.

The company says that unlike the circular diaphragm on normal speakers, the X-series features a wider non-circular diaphragm which the company claims results in a ‘richer, deeper, and immersive listening experience’ while also improving mid and low-frequency sound and reducing amplitude.

All speakers also come with a ‘Live Sound Mode’ which Sony says helps reproduce realistic and three-dimensional sound by recreating the atmosphere live music offers. Sony has also included a Mega Bass mode, which might help deliver a deep and punchy bass sound. Another feature is ‘Ambient Illumination’, which synchronises the lighting with beats. Users can also set the mood to their liking using the Sony Music Center app.

Also Read |OnePlus Nord Buds CE review: My new morning walk companion

The Sony SRS-XG300, SRS-XE300 and the SRS-XE200 all come with an IP67 rating, which means they are waterproof and offer protection against dust over time. Moreover, the speakers are also resistant to bumps and knocks.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Any guesses who PM Narendra Modi’s favourite Ch...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Any guesses who PM Narendra Modi’s favourite Ch...
‘Uber Files show how capital, influence and connections can bypass ...Premium
‘Uber Files show how capital, influence and connections can bypass ...
Explained: The Supreme Court verdict on PMLA, and why petitioners have so...Premium
Explained: The Supreme Court verdict on PMLA, and why petitioners have so...
Why justice for Gujarat 2002 riots seems elusive todayPremium
Why justice for Gujarat 2002 riots seems elusive today

The company claims that the SRS-XG300 offers up to 25 hours of playback, whereas the SRS-XE300 can last up to 24 hours on a single charge. The SRS-XE200 can play up to 16 hours of interrupted music.

If you charge the speakers for ten minutes, it will give you a playback time of 70 minutes. On the SRS-XE300 and SRS-XE200, you can take advantage of Sony’s Ambient Noise Sensing technology, which might help save battery when used outside.

Users can also connect these speakers using Party connect, which enables them to combine up to 100 compatible wireless speakers and sync music. They also support ‘Stereo Pair’, meaning you can pair up two or more speakers for an immersive experience.

Advertisement
Also Read |Oppo Enco Buds2 announced: Check price and other details

The SRS-XG300 is priced at Rs 26,990 and will be available in Sony retail stores and all major e-commerce platforms from August 25, whereas the SRS-XE300 comes with a price tag of Rs 19,990 and will be available from September 10. However, the SRS-XE200 will be available for purchase from September 30 and is priced at Rs 12,900.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 25-08-2022 at 06:03:42 pm
Next Story

How Google’s ‘RawNeRF’ AI tool could change smartphone photography

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Former colleagues of ISRO's Nambi Narayanan question his claims in ‘Rocketry’

Former colleagues of ISRO's Nambi Narayanan question his claims in ‘Rocketry’

No threat to Jharkhand govt, says JMM as Soren awaits Guv order on disqualification

No threat to Jharkhand govt, says JMM as Soren awaits Guv order on disqualification

Explained: Manusmriti, the ancient Sanskrit text recently under controversy

Explained: Manusmriti, the ancient Sanskrit text recently under controversy

Opinion | Out of power, Imran Khan continues to be powerful in Pakistan

Opinion | Out of power, Imran Khan continues to be powerful in Pakistan

Offshore IITs should offer courses in data science, AI: Education min report

Offshore IITs should offer courses in data science, AI: Education min report

Men demand, women compromise: Marriage according to Sima Taparia

Men demand, women compromise: Marriage according to Sima Taparia

Explained: The Govt's new model for toll collection on highways

Explained: The Govt's new model for toll collection on highways

Premium
What Trumpism in the US tells us about the dangers to democracy

What Trumpism in the US tells us about the dangers to democracy

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

OnePlus 10T 5G: Check out the latest flagship phone from OnePlus
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Aug 25: Latest News
Advertisement