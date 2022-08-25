Sony announces SRS-XG300, SRS-XE300 and the SRS-XE200 wireless speakers

Sony India recently announced they will be adding three models to its X-series range of portable wireless speakers – the SRS-XG300, SRS-XE300 and the SRS-XE200. Here’s a quick look at Sony’s latest range of wireless speakers.

The company says that unlike the circular diaphragm on normal speakers, the X-series features a wider non-circular diaphragm which the company claims results in a ‘richer, deeper, and immersive listening experience’ while also improving mid and low-frequency sound and reducing amplitude.

All speakers also come with a ‘Live Sound Mode’ which Sony says helps reproduce realistic and three-dimensional sound by recreating the atmosphere live music offers. Sony has also included a Mega Bass mode, which might help deliver a deep and punchy bass sound. Another feature is ‘Ambient Illumination’, which synchronises the lighting with beats. Users can also set the mood to their liking using the Sony Music Center app.

The Sony SRS-XG300, SRS-XE300 and the SRS-XE200 all come with an IP67 rating, which means they are waterproof and offer protection against dust over time. Moreover, the speakers are also resistant to bumps and knocks.

The company claims that the SRS-XG300 offers up to 25 hours of playback, whereas the SRS-XE300 can last up to 24 hours on a single charge. The SRS-XE200 can play up to 16 hours of interrupted music.

If you charge the speakers for ten minutes, it will give you a playback time of 70 minutes. On the SRS-XE300 and SRS-XE200, you can take advantage of Sony’s Ambient Noise Sensing technology, which might help save battery when used outside.

Users can also connect these speakers using Party connect, which enables them to combine up to 100 compatible wireless speakers and sync music. They also support ‘Stereo Pair’, meaning you can pair up two or more speakers for an immersive experience.

The SRS-XG300 is priced at Rs 26,990 and will be available in Sony retail stores and all major e-commerce platforms from August 25, whereas the SRS-XE300 comes with a price tag of Rs 19,990 and will be available from September 10. However, the SRS-XE200 will be available for purchase from September 30 and is priced at Rs 12,900.