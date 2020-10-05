Sony launches 85-inch 8K TV in India, costs Rs 13,99,990

Sony 85-inch 8K TV (Source: Sony India)

Sony has launched its ultra-premium 85-inch 8K LED TV, Z8H in India today priced at Rs 13,99,990. This is Sony’s most expensive offering in the country with a screen resolution of 7680 x 4320 pixels. The huge TV is also been touted as ‘Ready for PlayStation 5’, the next-gen console set to hit the markets in November this year.

Clearly, the TV has been launched keeping in mind a dedicated audience considering the hefty price one has to get the TV in their living room or personal home theatre. Sony claims that it has used the most powerful Picture Processor X1 Ultimate in this TV which helps in providing crisp images and high contrast.

Gamers can connect their TV to PlayStation 5 and play at 120fps in 4K quality which will be further upscaled by Sony Z8H’s powerful processor. The refresh rate can go up to 120Hz at Ultra HD resolution. It also comes with a Full-Array LED-backlit display along with X-tended Dynamic Range PRO with local dimming. The TRILUMINOUS display of the new 8K TV will also have support for HDR 10, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos.

The 8K LED TV runs on Android TV OS making apps on the Play Store easily accessible. It has 16GB built-in storage. On the back of the TV, it offers four HDMI ports and three USB ports for connectivity. The remote has been improved for the premium TV as it is backlit and the buttons light up when you pick it up in the dark. You can summon the built-in Google Assistant from the remote as well.

Much has been done on the audio front too as the Acoustic Multi-Audio technology creates an illusion that the sound is coming directly from the screen instead of its two subwoofers and two tweeters at the bottom of the TV. It has support for S-Force Surround sound and Dolby Atmos for an enhanced sound experience.

Like most high-end TVs nowadays, the Z8H will support Apple Airplay and Apple HomeKit. It can be configured with an Alexa-enabled speaker, Google Home and others.

However, it is to be noted that there is still very little to negligible 8K content available in India via streaming services. Big names like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar don’t stream 8K content in India yet. Also, there are only a few games that will support 8K resolution. It will be interesting to see how Sony Z8H will upscale the Full HD or 4K content that is available in the country.

One more detail that can be noticed here is that despite the most expensive Sony TV tag, it does not have a QLED or OLED screen. It will go up against Samsung’s QLED 85-inch 8K TV and LG’s Signature OLED 8K 88-inch TV. Samsung’s 8K TV has screen size options and the 85-inch variant is currently available for Rs 14,99,999 on its website whereas LG’s Signature OLED is priced at Rs 29,99,999.

