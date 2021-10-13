Sonos Roam portable Bluetooth speaker announced in India

Sonos announced the Sonos Roam portable Bluetooth speaker in India today. Capable of connecting to both WiFi networks and Bluetooth according to the situation and weighing less than a pound, here’s everything you need to know about the speaker.

Specifications and features

The Sonos Roam features WiFi connectivity enabling it to connect to both WiFi networks and Bluetooth simultaneously, automatically switching between your home network and your smartphone when you take the speaker outside.

Also Read | Sonos Beam Review: The soundbar for the purists

With an all-new feature called Sound Swap, users can now hold the play/pause button on the speaker to switch the music to the nearest speaker on your system, making it easy to move music from room to room.

With the Sonos app, users can also any other Sonos speaker to Roam when streaming with Bluetooth. The Bluetooth speaker also works with multiple streaming services as well as Sonos Radio, and can be controlled via the app, Apple AirPlay 2 or even directly from a music app.

The Sonos Roam is available in two colours – shadow black and lunar white. It features a traingular shape and the company claims it is fully dust and waterproof with its IP67 rating and silicone end caps.

Users can charge the Sonos Roam with a custom magnetic wireless charger from Sonos sold separately, as well as any Qi wireless charger or the USB-C cable that comes with the box. A full charge lets the speaker play for about 10 hours and when not in use it has a standby time of about 10 days.

Pricing and availability

The Sonos Roam is priced at Rs 19,999 and can be purchased from Amazon India, trysonos.in and select retailers.