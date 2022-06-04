Sonos Ray compact soundbar launched at Rs 37,999

Sonos has launched its latest soundbar in India. Named the Sonos Ray, the soundbar is an affordable and compact proposition for someone looking for quality sound without adding too much bulk to their setup.

The Sonos Ray comes with features like a bass reflex system, custom acoustics, tuning and more, and is priced at Rs 37,999. It will be available from September 2022 in India.

“Homes have become movie theaters, fitness studios, gaming hubs and so much more, all supported by a streaming era that is no longer exclusive to just TV, music and film,” said Sonos CEO Patrick Spence on the launch. “Ray makes it easier than ever to enhance those listening experiences, thanks to its smaller size and impressive sound,” he adds.

Also Read | Sonos Roam review: Pure sound in your hands

Sonos claims that the Ray comes with room-filling sound, powered by custom-designed waveguides that project sound from wall to wall. The soundbar is also capable of advanced processing and accurately positions elements throughout your room so you feel like you’re at the center of the story, claims the company.

The Sonos Ray is also tuned with the input of the Sonos Soundboard, a collection of leaders across music, film and more. Users can, however, further fine-tune the sound to their liking with Trueplay to create the ideal listening experience for any room.

Other features of the soundbar include Enhanced Listening, which gives users better clarity so they never miss a word. Night Sound reduces the intensity of loud effects so you don’t disturb anyone else at home. The

Users can also easily control Ray with their existing TV remote, the Sonos app and Apple AirPlay .