Tuesday, September 28, 2021
Sonos Beam soundbar announced in India: Here’s all you need to know

Here's all you need to know about the Sonos Beam premium soundbar including price, specifications and more.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai |
September 28, 2021 3:41:25 pm
Sonos, sonos beam, sonos beam soundbar, sonos soundbar, sonos audio,The Sonos Beam comes with one tweeter and four woofers. (Image Source: YouTube)

Sonos today announced its sleek TV soundbar, the Sonos Beam in India. The Sonos Beam features four full-range woofers, support for Apple AirPlay 2 and more. Here’s all you need to know about the new soundbar.

Sonos Beam: Features and specifications

The Sonos Beam features four full-range woofers that ensure a balanced output for mid-range vocal frequencies and deeper bass. The soundbar also comes with one tweeter for crisp dialogues. The brand also claims that the Sonos Beam features three passive radiators that help move air around inside the soundbar, adding warm sound to the bass output.

The soundbar also comes with adjustable bass and treble controls that let you customise your sound by individual room or groups of rooms. There are five Class-D digital amplifiers tuned to match the speaker drivers and acoustic architecture.

Also Read |You can now buy popular Sonos audio products in India

The Sonos Beam also sports five far-field microphones that support advanced beamforming and multi-channel echo cancellation. There is also a dedicated microphone LED on top of the soundbar that lets you know if the microphone is available to take commands or shut off.

The soundbar also supports auto-switching 100-240 V, 50-60 Hz AC universal input, one 10/100 Mbps Ethernet port to connect to any 802.11 b/g/n router. Apple AirPlay 2 support lets you quickly connect the soundbar to an iPhone with iOS 11.4 and higher.

Price and availability

The Sonos Beam is priced at Rs  43,999 and will be available in Black or White colour variants. However, more availability details are currently not known, and should be updated on the Sonos website soon.

Sonos announced its entry in the Indian premium audio market back in July, partnering with Luxury Personified, a subsidiary of The Sun Group to bring its lineup of wireless home audio speakers to the country.

