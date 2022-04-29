Snap’s ‘Pixy’ drone can follow you and take your pictures

Snapchat is not new to selling social media-oriented hardware, as we have seen with the Snapchat Spectacles. However, its latest product is the most unique one yet – a tiny drone that follows you around and takes your pictures. Meet the Pixy, Snap’s own drone that costs $250 (about Rs 19,153) and can function as your personal digital photographer. The drone was shown at the company’s Snap Summit where it made a host of other announcements focused on AR shopping, etc.

“We’re introducing Pixy, your friendly flying camera. It’s a pocket-sized, free-flying sidekick that’s a fit for adventures big and small,” Snapchat said in a press note.

The Pixy comes with four preset flight patterns and is not controlled by any other device, like most other drones. Instead, users can press a button to make the Pixy float, orbit or follow you. At the end of a flight, the drone comes back and sits on your hand.

Snap claims that videos from every Pixy flight will be sent straight to Snapchat Memories, where users can then edit them as required. The media is then available for sharing via Chat, Stories, Spotlight and can be exported to other apps. The Pixy comes with a single 12MP sensor on the drone along with 16GB storage, that can store up to 100 videos or a 1000 pictures.

The drone competes with other mini drones like the DJI Mini SE which is priced at $50 more. However, interested buyers must remember that the Pixy comes with a single battery. If you don’t want to wait between charges, you can purchase additional batteries at $19.99 each (about Rs 1,531).

A full charge of the drone will reportedly support between five to eight flights, each of which can be 10-20 seconds long. “The goal is really just to get it in peoples’ hands and have them play around with it, and maybe we would make more with version two if people love the original product,” the company added.