Snap reportedly stops Pixy drone just months after it was launched

Earlier this year, Snap Inc., the parent company for the Snapchat, unveiled a pocket-sized drone known as Pixy. The flying camera drone lets users take selfies and record short videos. But a report by the Wall Street Journal suggests that Snap is now done with Pixy. “The effort to halt further development of the project is part of broader reprioritization of company resources”, said Snap Chief Executive Evan Spiegel told staff.

For those unaware, Pixy is a palm-sized drone that can take off and land from the user’s hand. Everything the drone records is automatically added to Snapchat Memories, where users can download them for later use. It was introduced during the company’s annual partner summit this year and can be purchased for $230. To use the drone, users need to press a button and decide if they want the drone to hover, reveal, follow or orbit.

While it is quite useful if you happen to be a content creator, the drone can only record five 30-second videos before it runs out of juice, according to CNET. Users can also buy backup battery packs separately.

Last month, Snap recorded its weakest ever quarterly sales result, which caused the company’s share to fall down by almost 40%. It is interesting to note that Snap’s shares have lost 80% of their value in just one year.

The company’s digital advertising market was hit hard after Apple introduced a new privacy-focused feature called App Tracking Transparency that lets users decide if they want an app to track them.