This smartwatch alerts if you’re showing symptoms for Covid-19

In the past few months, we have come across several gadgets that are built keeping in mind Covid-19. In fact, amid the pandemic, the need for various products, which help keeping blood oxygen levels, blood pressure, body temperature in check have grown.

Recently, Xiaomi launched the Mi band 5 that brings with it features that are related at this tough Covid-19 times such as stress monitoring, yoga mode, few home exercise modes and so on. The latest addition to the list is by Hammer, an athleisure and electronics brand that offers a range of audio speakers and fitness bands. The company has now launched its all new Hammer Pulse smartwatch at the price of Rs. 2,799.

Hammer’s all new smartwatch serves most of the purposes, which have seemingly become the need of the hour. The watch comes with a body temperature tracking sensor that keeps a tab on your body temperature 24/7 and also informs about heart and blood pressure rate all through the day.

Similar to other smartwatches it regularly notifies when there’s a new notification be it calls, text messages, emails and so on. With an in-built wrist trainer, the watch vibrates when there’s a new notification.

In addition, the smartwatch comes packed with a sleep tracking feature that monitors sleep patterns based on sleeping habits, similar to all other smartwatches available in the market.

The smartwatch also comes with support for Bluetooth v5.0 and IP67 water and dust resistant along with features like daily step tracking, calories counter and distance tracking. Besides this, it smoothly controls phone camera while clicking pictures when paired with a smartphone just like the Mi Band 5.

This smartwatch is compatible with all the Android and iOS devices and is powered by a battery which lasts long for seven days, the company claims.

