Skagen announces the Falster Gen 6 smartwatch; price and other details

Skagen has announced its Falster Gen 6 Smartwatch in India. The smartwatch is powered by the Snapdragon Wear 4100+ platform and comes with 8GB of storage and 1GB of RAM.

The smartwatch ships with Google’s Wear OS, and will be eligible for the Wear OS 3 system update in 2022, according to Skagen.

The Falster Gen 6 smartwatch comes in five styles with a 42mm case size in colours like silver-tone, charcoal and black. The watch will be compatible with all 20mm straps and bracelets. It will be priced at Rs 21,995 at launch.

“This new, Danish design-inspired iteration from Skagen brings Gen 6 technology to users without compromising our dedication to modern design. We believe you shouldn’t have to choose between best-in-class technology and your own personal style,” said Steve Evans, Fossil Group EVP chief brand officer, in a press statement. Skagen is a subsidiary of Fossil.

It comes with a stainless steel or nylon case and features a 326 PPI 1.28-inch touchscreen display. Connectivity features include Bluetooth 5.0 LE, Wi-Fi, GPS and NFC SE. The device comes with an accelerometer, gyroscope, compass, altimeter, PPG (photoplethysmography) heart rate sensor, SpO2 sensor, off-body IR sensor and an ambient light sensor. It can be fast-charged with USB through an included magnetic ‘puck’.

According to Skagen, the device can be charged up to 80 per cent battery capacity in 30 minutes of charging. The company claims that the watch’s ‘Smart Battery Modes’ and decreased power consumption works in conjunction with the energy efficiency of the Snapdragon Wear 4100+ platform to give users more than 24 hours of battery life without the use of the built-in “extended battery mode”.

The Falster Gen 6 Smartwatch is advertised as being ‘swimproof’ up to 3 ATM. Both Android and iOS users should be able to use the smartwatch to make tethered calls and use Google Assistant with audio responses enabled by the watch’s speaker.