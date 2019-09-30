Six things that make the OnePlus TV unique

In a short span of time, OnePlus has managed to achieve what many brands fail to do even in decades. The relatively young brand entered the Indian smartphone market and today sits at the top of its premium segment. And now the brand is moving on to something bigger, quite literally – televisions.

OnePlus has recently ventured into the smart TV market by introducing the OnePlus TV Q1 series. And just like its smartphones, its televisions too bring the best tech in town to the table. These six features put OnePlus TV in a class of its own:

Sheer display quality

The new OnePlus TV series features a massive 55-inch 4K display. While the TV industry is not alien to 55-inch TVs, it is what those 55 inches bring along that makes OnePlus TV unique.

The new OnePlus TVs come with QLED display which is miles ahead of the regular LCD display in terms of visual experience. What makes the QLED panel better than LCD are the small semiconductor particles called quantum dots that deliver richer colours and deeper contrast. To add to the visual magic, OnePlus TVs are powered by the Gamma Color Magic Chip that will deliver top notch visual quality with real-time optimization. This means the TV will be able to de-contour, cancel out noise and provide accurate colour, no matter how intense the action may be. The colour gamut on the OnePlus TVs’ display achieves 113 per cent under the DCI-P3 standard and 120 per cent under the NTSC standard – numbers that few (if any) can match.

But that is not all. OnePlus has gone all out to make sure you get the “OnePlus” experience on its TV which is why the series comes with support for Dolby Vision HDR, which delivers brilliant colour, contrast and brightness. To top it all off, the televisions come with HDR 10 and HDR 10+ support to deliver a more dynamic range of colours and provide you with visuals that are as real as it can get.

Elegant design

When it comes to TV design, there generally is not a lot of innovation to be seen. OnePlus has changed that with the Q1 series. The design of these televisions stands out from the traditional TV crowd. All that beautiful display on the OnePlus TVs comes with nearly no bezels thanks to an exception 95.7 per cent screen to body ratio, which means your viewing experience will be highly immersive regardless of the content you are consuming. OnePlus TVs are also extremely slim and will fit in your home without taking too much space and because of their ergonomic design, lightweight and yet very solid build, installing these devices will be a walk in the park. In sheer aesthetic terms, the TVs look magnificent, thanks to the almost all-screen front and the textured and curved back. And the good looks are not limited to the television only. The remote control accompanying it is equally good looking. The sleek, silver metallic remote control with black buttons and the trackpad is very futuristic and the volume buttons on its side give it a very smartphone-like touch. You do not ever have to worry about inserting batteries into it – it comes with a USB Type C port. Just plug it in like you plug your phone and Voila! It is good to go.

Striking the right sonic notes

Along with being a sight for sore eyes, the new OnePlus TV series is a pleasure to the ears as well. The Q1 Pro variant of the TV brings a sliding sound bar which actually slides down from the TV when you need it to. The sound bar comes with eight speakers that offer an amazing 50W of sound. Along with this, both TVs come with support for Dolby Atmos sound that will deliver a cinematic experience with stunning detail and clarity, right in your home.

That Android TV magic

What makes televisions smart is the software that runs on it, allowing you to do things that you otherwise never could on your television, from running apps to playing games to checking mail and posting social network statuses. OnePlus has opted to use Android TV for its OnePlus TV Q1 series. They come with inbuilt Chromecast which means one less device to buy with your smart TV and because they are powered by Android TV, they obviously can run thousands of Android applications. Unlike many other brands, OnePlus has also committed to delivering updates for at least three years, so that your OnePlus TV is right up to speed in software terms.

Easy to use interface

If there is one thing that can make smart TVs a bit of a pain as compared to regular ones, it is the interface. Regular TVs are relatively uncomplicated and easy to use, but smart TVs can be quite challenging. That changes with the OnePlus TVs. OnePlus has especially designed and interface, making it so simple and easy to use that one might forget that it runs on Android TV. The interface is minimalistic like they have on their phones, you are never likely to get overwhelmed by options. You can even communicate with your TV using your OnePlus smartphone, using it to type and search for content and control the television. And if you get a phone call while it is connected to the TV, it will automatically decrease the volume of the TV, allowing you to take your call easily. Nice touch, right? OnePlus TV also has Oxygen Play, an entertainment hub from where you can access your favourite shows and series by just searching for them and hitting play. You can even stream music over Bluetooth and enjoy a richer gaming experience thanks to the gaming mode.

A killer price

OnePlus is known for bundling high-end specs with very competitive price tags in the smartphone market and the brand has done the same in the TV segment as well. All that hardware muscle, software magic and design detail come with a starting price of Rs. 69,990. This is way less than what some of the brands are asking for similar or TVs with lower specifications. We think OnePlus TV just redefined the smart TV experience in India.