Six new models of Apple Watch Series 4 registered with EEC, ahead of September launch: Report

Apple Watch 4 is expected to make its official in September alongside the new iPhone 2018 models. Ahead of the launch, Apple has registered six new Watch models with the Eurasian Economic Commission, as per a report from Wccftech site. Apple Watch 4 has been spotted with model numbers A1977, A1978, A1975, A1976, A2007, and A2008. The device will ship watchOS 5 out-of-the-box. The watchOS 5 was showcased at Apple’s WWDC 2018 conference earlier this year, with a focus on health-features, new watchfaces, interactive notifications, etc.

Apple Watch 4 is expected to come with a major design change. According to analyst Ming Chin-Kuo, the Apple Watch Series 4 will feature 15 per cent larger display in comparison to Series 3. It will also come with new sensors for health monitoring and a longer battery life. Kuo estimates that Apple will ship close to 22-24 million units of its Watch Series 4 in 2018.

A separate report in Fast Company claims that Apple Watch 4 will get rid of the physical buttons, and instead add solid state buttons, like we saw on the iPhone 7, etc. These buttons will respond to a user’s touch, without one having to physically press the button like on the present Apple Watch variants.

Apple is rumoured to launch the iPhone X, iPhone X Plus and a low-cost iPhone in September. Out of the three models, two iPhone variants will feature OLED screens measuring 6.5-inches and 5.8-inches. Then there’s a third affordable model that would feature a 6.1-inch LCD screen. The Cupertino technology giant is also expected to announce an entry-level MacBook Air, MacBook, Mac Mini, iPads with FaceID, AirPods 2, and Apple Watch Series 4.

