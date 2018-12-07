SHARP launches four new air purifiers in India: Price, specs

SHARP Business System India Private Limited has announced four new air purifiers in India dubbed SHARP FP-J30M-B, SHARP FP-J40M-W, SHARP FP-J60M-W and SHARP FP-J80M-H priced at Rs 19,250, Rs 27,000, Rs 35,000 and Rs 39,000, respectively. The SHARP FP-J30M-B will be made available exclusively through Vestige Marketing Private Limited, while the SHARP FP-J40M-W, SHARP FP-J60M-W and SHARP FP-J80M-H will be made available through the company’s own online and offline Sales & Distribution Networks across India.

These air purifiers come with high-density ACTIVE Plasmacluster Technology combined with PASSIVE Mechanical Filtration Systems, which consists of a PM10 Pre Filter, Carbon Filter and H14 Grade True HEPA Filter to trap and eliminate the harmful substances. The company claims that it has got all these air purifiers tested from 30 global labs including IEC Japan and the British Allergy Foundation. It also claims that these do not produce any harmful Ozone during the Purification process.

All the above air purifiers come with a HAZE mode, which purifies the air of poisonous HAZE substances like Toluene, Benzene, NOx, Sox and more using the Plasmacluster, HEPA and Carbon Filters. The light sensor ensures the lights on the air purifiers are turned off when users switch off the room’s lights. They also feature a Washable PM10 Pre Filter, which traps dust, dander and particles of up to 10 microns. The charged HEPA filter traps 99.97 per cent of HEPA particles and has a life of up to two years. They also feature a SPOT mode and PM2.5 level Monitoring.

Speaking on the launch SHARP’s National Manager, Shuvendu Mazumdar said, “While the Indian market is flooded with OEM products sold by reputed brands, SHARP original design Made in Thailand J series offers Superior built quality, premium Electrical Safety, super high air flow with low noise as some of the added benefits.”