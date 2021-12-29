scorecardresearch
Wednesday, December 29, 2021
Sevenaire Dock S15 could be the only wireless charger you need

The Sevenaire Dock S15 will charge your smartphone and an accessory at the same time. Read all about it here.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai |
December 29, 2021 4:45:41 pm
The Sevenaire Dock S15 charges a smartphone and a supported accessory at the same time.

Indian brand Sevenaire has launched a new charging solution that will be really handy if you have a Samsung smartphone that supports wireless charging along with one of the Galaxy smartwatches. The Charging dock lets you charge your Samsung Galaxy smartphone and Galaxy Watch at the same time.

If you don’t have a Galaxy Watch, the accessory also supports the range of Samsung TWS earbuds like the Galaxy Buds or Galaxy Buds Live. Here’s all you need to know about this charging accessory.

The Sevenaire Dock S15 is made up of Silicone and ABS materials and features an anti-slip surface that prevents the smartphone and smartwatch from slipping on smooth surfaces. The dock is portable enough to be carried in a backpack or handbag. There is a USB Type-C port that takes in power and works with any 18W Quick Charge 3.0 power adapter.

Also Read |Apple, Samsung, OnePlus and more: Top smartphones to watch out for in 2022

On the dock’s top surface is a dedicated spot on the left for the Galaxy Watch or Galaxy earbuds, while the section on the right is for your Galaxy smartphone. The left section is compatible with any Samsung Galaxy Watch that supports wireless charging, including the Galaxy Watch Active lineup.

The dock may not work with all smartwatches, but supports all wirelessly charging earbuds.

The right section will support all Samsung Galaxy smartphones that support wireless charging. These include old devices like the Galaxy S6 and Galaxy Note 8. It will also support newer phones like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold and Flip series.

What about other products?

While the Sevenaire Dock S15 is aimed at Samsung products, it will also wirelessly charge a number of other smartphones and other products that natively support wireless charging. This means you can use the product with the Apple iPhone series, the OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 9 Pro and the Xiaomi Mi 10.

However, the brand claims that Sevenaire Dock S15 supports only Samsung smartwatches, and may not work with other brand’s smartwatches. The Dock S15 will however, work with all earbuds that support wireless charging.

The dock will charge phones at up to 15W while charging accessories at up to 2.5 Watts. The Sevenaire Dock S15 costs Rs 2,999 and will be available to purchase from Amazon and Seve

