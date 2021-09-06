The best TWS earphones under Rs 10,000 for September 2021

True Wireless Earbuds (TWS) have quickly become one of the most popular options for users looking for a wireless audio experience in a compact form factor. The segment has picked up a lot of traction lately, and now almost all the major players offer quality options across various price points.

With the release of so many TWS wireless earphones, it can be a hard task for anyone to find an option best suitable to their requirements. We have compiled a list of some of the best TWS earbuds you can buy under Rs 10,000 in India.

Oppo Enco X

The Nothing ear 1 features a unique transparent design, weighs just 4.7 g, and is available at Rs 5,999 via Flipkart (Image source: Product image) The Nothing ear 1 features a unique transparent design, weighs just 4.7 g, and is available at Rs 5,999 via Flipkart (Image source: Product image)

Oppo Enco X offers a wide range of features and is available at Rs 9,999 in India via Amazon. The TWS earbuds measures 12 x 3.7 x 12 cm and weighs 52 Grams. The earbuds come with Active Noise Cancellation(ANC) for better noise cancelation and an improved sound experience. The device is said to offer a battery life of up to 25 hours on a single charge.

The earphones automatically connect to the device of your choice when the case is opened and disconnect when you put the headphones back in the case. The Oppo Enco X is compatible with both Android and iOS devices.

Nothing ear 1

The Nothing ear 1 TWS earphones support Active Noise Cancellation(ANC) and come with three High Definition Mics to cancel unwanted sound. The earphones feature a unique transparent device. The earphones are available at Rs 5,999 via Flipkart. There are two levels of noise cancelation users can choose from. These include the Light Mode which cancels out moderate background noise and Maximum Mode, which cancels out sounds in extremely noisy settings.

The device offers a claimed battery life of up to 34 hours. The earbuds pack an 11.6 mm driver and support Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity. The earbuds also come with IPX4 sweat and splash resistance as well as in-ear detection.

OnePlus Buds Pro

The OnePlus Buds Pro is available at Rs 9,990 in India via Amazon. The device adds a number of features to the good sound signature of its predecessor. The new additions include much-awaited silicon tips as well as wireless charging and Adaptive Noise Cancellation (ANC).

The device packs 11mm drivers and comes with support for LHDC codec for high-definition audio playback. The earbuds feature Active Noise Cancellation(ANC). It comes with OnePlus Audio ID, which will help personalise the sound. The earphones are said to offer a battery life of up to 38 hours on a single charge as per the company. The earbuds are IP55 rated and come with Warp charge for faster-charging speeds.

Sony WF-XB700

Sony Sony WF-XB700 is currently available at Rs 7,990 in India. The earbuds come under Sony’s Extra Bass series so, you can expect deep and punchy bass. The device features a 12mm driver unit and packs support for Bluetooth 5.0.

Users get 9 hours of playback with an additional 9 hours with the case. The earbuds come with a Type-C port. Sony WF-XB700 is IPX4 rated so, you get protection against the water splash and sweat. It comes with buttons on each bud that can be used to play, pause, or skip through tracks and adjust the volume. You also get a mic for voice calls and a voice assistant.

Skullcandy Indy Evo

‎The device measures 18.49 x 11.71 x 3.51 cm and weighs 51.03 Grams. The earbuds are said to offer a battery life of up to 6 hours when used on their own and an additional 24 hours when used with the charging case. The earbuds come with IP55 rated for Sweat, Water, and Dust Resistance.

Pixel Buds A-Series

The Pixel Buds A-Series can be purchased at Rs 9,999 via Flipkart. The wireless earbuds pack 12mm dynamic drivers. Google has offered an Adaptive Sound feature, which adjusts the volume based on your surroundings.

The TWS earphones also support a Bass Boost feature, which is said to offer a more powerful bass. Other features include a motion-detecting accelerometer, beamforming mics, and IPX4 dust and water-resistant rating. The wireless earbuds support Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity.