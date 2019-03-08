Sennheiser launches IE 40 PRO in-ear monitors in India at Rs 9,900

Sennheiser has launched the IE 40 PRO, a professional in-ear monitor or in-ear headphones in India. The in-ear headphones are priced at Rs 9,900, and claim to provide finer detail and natural clarity in terms of audio.

In-ear monitors are aimed at professional musicians, audio engineers and audiophiles to listen to music. Sennheiser is promising a higher quality audio with these in-ear monitors. The company claims that distortion in IE 40 PRO is at low level with 0.1% at 1kHz and 94dB.

The IE 40 PRO has Neodymium magnets, which provide a punch with a sound pressure level (SPL) of up to 115dB. The company also claims that the mechanical design of IE 40 PRO includes a patent-pending cable ducting, which helps reduce the risk of cable breaks.

The connector is accommodated inside the ear mold. To protect users against excessive stage sound, the IE 40 PRO can reduce ambient sound by up to 26dB, claims Sennheiser.

The IE 40 PRO will be available in black and transparent versions from the end of September. It comes complete with a soft storage pouch, a cleaning tool and silicone ear tips in three sizes (S, M, L) and a pair of memory foam ear tips in size M.

“The IE 40 PRO is going to be a game changer in the professional segment. It is the first and most accessible in a new series of fantastic sounding dynamic in-ear phones. We have high expectations from IE 40 PRO, as it has already astounded the engineers and bands in the international market and we are expecting a similar response in India,” Vipin Pungalia, Director, Professional Segment, Sennheiser India said in a press statement.

The IE 40 PRO is an entry-level model, Sennheiser said, that the device will be joined by IE 400 PRO and the top line IE 500 PRO, in the coming months.