Sennheiser IE 80S BT headphones launched in India at Rs 39,990

Sennheiser has launched its IE 80S BT Bluetooth in-ear headphones in India. Sennheiser IE 80S BT are the Bluetooth version of the IE 80S ear-canal headphones. The wireless model supports hi-res audio, popular voice assistants including Google Assistant, Siri and detachable earphones. Sennheiser IE 80S BT are priced at Rs 39,990.

The hi-res codecs supported by the headphones include LHDC, aptX HD, and AAC, which let users listen to uncompressed music formats like wired earphones. The device sports 10mm drivers and neodymium magnets for accuracy and clarity. There is also aptX Low Latency support for an enhanced synchronisation with video content.

Thanks to the Sennheiser Smart Control App, which offers 5-band equalizer, listening experience can be customised by users. It also features bass adjustment tool to boost the bass on the earphone directly. Voice assistants can be enabled instantly using a dedicated voice assistant access button.

Sennheiser IE 80S BT headphones feature high-quality microphones with noise reduction technology. The ear adapters are made from silicone, silicone lamellar and Comply Memory Foam. The adapters come in three sizes. Sennheiser IE 80S BT has flexible ear hooks with soft touch finish.

The Bluetooth neckband component of the headphones can be detached, allowing people to use the earphones with an optional cable accessory for wired listening. Sennheiser IE 80S BT headphones are said to offer six-hour battery life.