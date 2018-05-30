Sennheiser CX-Sport launched in India: Price, specifications and features

Sennheiser CX Sport in-ear Bluetooth headphones has been launched in India at a price of Rs 9,990. Sennheiser CX Sport in-ear Bluetooth headphones has been launched in India at a price of Rs 9,990.

The headphones will be available for pre-booking from June 1 to June 15 on Sennheiser India's official brand store online. People who pre-book the CX Sport will receive complimentary headphones worth Rs 3,999. Sennheiser CX Sport are splash and sweat resistance.

Sennheiser CX Sport can be bought in three fin sizes as well as four sizes of ear adapters. The Bluetooth in-ear headphones can be worn around the neck or in front. It ships with a cable organiser that adjusts the cable length alongwith an optional clip that can be used to fix the CX Sport. It features a three-button inline remote control that can be used to manage music and calls. Voice prompts on Sennheiser CX Sport provide notifications of pairing and battery status.

Sennheiser CX Sport are powered by Bluetooth 4.2 and Qualcomm apt-X that offer wireless Hi-fi sound. The earphones are claimed to offer six hours of battery life. Sennheiser CX Sport can be fast charged via SUB in ten minutes to offer an additional hour of playback, according to the company. Sennheiser claims it takes about 90 minutes for the earphones to get fully charged. The device can be carried around in a neoprene pouch that ships with it.

“The CX SPORT has been designed in a way to cater to those needs while ensuring world-class sound experience. Its secure fit and robust design delivers everything athletes need to make the most of their workout regime,” said Kapil Gulati, Director Consumer segment, Sennheiser India in a press statement.

