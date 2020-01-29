Sennheiser Ambeo soundbar with 13 speaker drivers launched India, and it costs a bomb

The soundbar according to the company can replicate a typical 5.1.4 home theatre setup, which consists of five regular speakers, one subwoofer and four additional corner speakers. The soundbar according to the company can replicate a typical 5.1.4 home theatre setup, which consists of five regular speakers, one subwoofer and four additional corner speakers.

Sennheiser has launched its Ambeo soundbar in India priced at Rs 1,99,990. The soundbar was first launched at CES 2019. It features 13 speaker drivers and provides users with 3D sound. The soundbar is currently available in the country via offline stores.

In total, the soundbar comes with 13 speakers, consisting of six woofers, five tweeters and two top-firing full-range speakers. It is compatible with various popular sound formats including Dolby Atmos and DTS:X.

The soundbar according to the company can replicate a typical 5.1.4 home theatre setup, which consists of five regular speakers, one subwoofer and four additional corner speakers. It can do this by virtually using one speaker array and bouncing audio off room walls to replicate the surround sound effect.

The soundbar also comes with support for the company’s own Upmix technology, which upscales the sound thus creating stereo or 5.1 audio to 3D sound.

Sennheiser Ambeo soundbar supports HDMI eARC, 4K, Dolby Vision passthrough, Bluetooth and Chromecast. It also allows users to adjust various settings using the Sennheiser Sound Control app on Android and iOS.

Also Read: Sennheiser IE 80 S review: Audiophiles can be happy with wireless too

It does not come with a dedicated subwoofer, however, it does support the addition of one.

Apart from this, the company has launched its IE80 S BT wireless earphones and Momentum 3 Wireless noise cancelling wireless headphones in India. It also sells the Ambeo smart headset in India that can record binaural audio.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd