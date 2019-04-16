Saregama launches portable Carvaan Go speaker with 3,000 evergreen songs at Rs 3,990

Saregama has launched the Carvaan Go, an easy to carry pocket-sized portable speaker weighing just 88 grams at a price of Rs 3,990 in India. The speaker comes pre-loaded with 3,000 evergreen songs categorized into Artistes, Specials and pre-curated Playlists.

It can also be connected to FM/AM and comes with a micro SD card slot for external storage upto 32 GB. One can listen to music through earphones, aux out cable and Bluetooth.

The Caravan Go is also compatible with the Carvaan App which allows a user to simply select the songs or playlists from the library of 3,000 songs and play through the device.

The device comes with a rechargeable battery which the company claims can last up to 7 hours when fully charged.

The Carvaan Go also has a small display screen for showing tracks, artists, playlists, and audio source. The size of the device makes it ideal for portable use, such as cars, flights or trains.

“Carvaan’s unprecedented success proves that listening to customers pays rich dividends. Carvaan Go is our response to customer want for listening to their favorite music outside home in a lean-back, uninterrupted fashion. Its light (88gm), fits into palm / pocket easily and has longer playback time (7hrs). And just like Carvaan, this product has also been fully designed internally by our employees,” Vikram Mehra, Managing Director, Saregama said in a statement.

The Carvaan Go will be available on Saregama’s website (www.saregama.com) and all key stores.