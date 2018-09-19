Saregama Carvaan Premium launched in India along with a companion app

Saregama Carvaan Premium comes with over 50 new stations dedicated to actors and actresses like Dilip Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan. Saregama Carvaan Premium comes with over 50 new stations dedicated to actors and actresses like Dilip Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan.

Saregama recently released a portable digital audio player with 5,000 Hindi songs, Saregama Carvaan. Now, the company has gone ahead and launched a premium variant of the same, which has built on all the consumer feedback they have collected since the launch of the original Carvaan.

The Saregama Carvaan Premium is accompanied with a companion app available for both iOS and Android. The companion app lets users connect their smartphones to the Carvaan Premium and choose the song they want to hear.

It also lets them create playlists which are then programmed onto the device. The new companion app is an addition to how the user can control the music system, instead of using the jog dials on the device.

The original Carvaan came with over 80 stations dedicated to singers, lyricists, and music composers. In addition to the 80+ stations, the Carvaan Premium also comes with over 50 new stations dedicated to actors and actresses like Dilip Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan.

Additionally, Carvaan Premium also comes with support for AM Radio and a 3.5mm audio input jack.

Saregama claims that the Carvaan Premium has a battery life of up to five hours on a single charge. It is priced at Rs 7,390, it is currently available on the company’s official website, and comes with one year of doorstep warranty. Unlike its predecessor, the Carvaan Premium does not come in various colour options and is only available in the royal blue colour option.

