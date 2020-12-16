Saregama Carvaan Karaoke with large in-built screen launched in India: Price and other details

Saregama Carvaan Karaoke comes with two wireless mics (Image: Saregama.com)

Saregama Carvaan has been a hit among people who want retro hits all in one place. Now, the music label has introduced a Karaoke version of the Saregama Carvaan which comes with two wireless mics powered by AA batteries which also useful while singing duets. The new product is priced at Rs 19,990 and is currently available on Saregama’s website. Later on, it will also be available for purchase via Amazon.

There are a few major changes that can be noticed on Saregama Carvaan Karaoke. Now, it comes with a nine-inch screen instead of a small display that can be pulled up. It has inbuilt-Karaoke lyrics for up to 1,000 songs out of 5,000 preloaded songs on the device based on era, artists, actors, moods, top 50. Users will also have the option of viewing the lyrics on a TV or projector via HDMI. These lyrics will be available in both Hindi and English languages. The wireless mics also act as a remote for the Carvaan.

Even though the controls on the front remain similar along with the vintage design, now it weighs 2.3 kg which is considerably more than the standard version and slightly more than the Harman Kardon version.

The resolution of the display screen is 800×480 pixels. In addition to the preloaded collection, it has FM/ AM radio, USB, Aux In and Bluetooth support. Users can change also control the echo via an in-built mic. Also, it can be controlled via the Carvaan app.

Saregama Carvaan has a 4,000 mAh battery which offers five to six hours of playtime. The sound quality of the device is yet to be assessed but it has two 5W speakers. Currently, it comes only in the metallic red variant and a one-year subscription to Open Magazine.

