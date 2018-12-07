Saregama Carvaan Gold is a new premium variant, comes with Harman Kardon speakers

Saregama has launched a new range of its portable digital audio player, Saregama Carvaan Gold in partnership with Harman Kardon. The speaker will be made available in Champagne Gold and Rose Gold colour options and is priced at Rs 14,990. It is currently available on the company’s official web-store. The company also is providing its customers with one year of doorstep warranty.

Advertising

The Carvaan Gold comes in a metallic body and features speaker technology from Harman Kardon. Similar to the older versions, Carvaan Gold comes pre-loaded with 5,000 old Hindi songs from artists like Mohd Rafi, Asha Bhosle, Kishore Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan and many more, which are categorised into over 130 stations that consumers can tune in.

Users can also play music via FM/AM radio, Bluetooth, and USB input. The company claims that the device will be able to run continuously for up to five hours on a single charge. The speaker is paired with a companion app available for both iOS and Android. The companion app lets users connect their smartphones to the device and choose the song they want to hear.

The app also lets them manually curate playlists of songs they like, which are then automatically programmed onto the device.

Advertising

Also Read: Saregama cashes in on nostalgia and forgotten 40+ user with Carvaan music player

The app is just an addition to how users can control the system, instead of using the jog dials on the device. However, considering the target audience of the product most users will stick to using the jog dials.