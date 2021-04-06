SanDisk iXpand Flash Drive Lux launched; supports data transfer between iPhones and Type-C USB devices

Western Digital has announced the launch of the SanDisk iXpand Flash Drive Luxe. The device is the company’s first flash drive that comes with dual Lightning and USB Type-C connectors. The Flash Drive supports data transfer between iPhone and other Type-C USB devices, including Android, which can be an issue due to the compatibility.

The SanDisk iXpand Flash Drive Luxe comes with 2-year warranty and is available in 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB variants priced at Rs 4449, Rs 5919, and Rs 8,999 respectively. The iXpand Flash Drive Luxe is now available on Amazon India and the Western Digital Store, and other select retailers.

SanDisk iXpand Flash Drive Lux: Specifications and features

The iXpand Flash Drive Luxe comes in an all-metal chassis and features dual lightning. The device is targeted to help users seamlessly access and move files between USB Type-C devices including iPhone, iPad Pro, Mac, and Android phones.

The flash drive features a Type-C connector on one side and the Lightning connector on the other. A user can just plug the drive into their compatible iPhone, and move files to the drive. Once the files are on the drive, users can transfer the files via the USB 3.0 connector to a USB Type-C-compatible computer or even an Android device.

Consumers can also password-protect their files using the iXpand Drive app. The app can also be used to free up space on an iPhone or to back up photos, videos, documents, and contacts automatically.