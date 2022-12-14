SanDisk announces storage solutions for content creators under Professional series

Sandisk introduced four new products in India as part of the Sandisk Professional series. These products are aimed at content creators who work with a huge amount of data. Here’s a quick look at some of these newly introduced products that can help you work faster on the go.

SanDisk Professional Pro-G40 SSD

The SanDisk Professional Pro-G40 is a rugged SSD with an IP68 rating that reaches a read speed of up to 2700MB/s and write speeds up to 1900 MB/s. It is compatible with both Thunderbolt 3 and USB 3.2 Gen 2 and comes with an enclosure that has an 1800 kg crush resistance and three-meter drop resistance. It starts from Rs 34,999 and comes with a five-year warranty.

SanDisk Professional G-RAID Shuttle SSD

The Sandisk G-RAID Shuttle is a portable eight-bay hardware RAID SSD that supports Thunderbolt 3 and USB-C interfaces. It offers up to 32TB of storage making it easy for content creators to transfer large amounts of data. With read rates up to 2800MB/s using Thunderbolt 3, the Sandisk G-RAID Shuttle lets users daisy chain up to five additional devices. It starts from Rs 3,99,999 and comes with a five-year warranty.

SanDisk Professional G-DRIVE Hard Drive

The SanDisk Professional G-DRIVE Enterprise-Class Desktop Hard Drive comes with a USB-C interface and is available in multiple storage options like 4TB, 6TB, 12TB, 18TB and 22TB. The 22TB version of the hard drive offers read and write speeds of up to 280MB/s. It comes with a three-year warranty and starts from Rs 19,999.

SanDisk Professional Pro-Dock 4

Apart from storage solutions, Sandisk also introduced a new four-bay reader docking station that can help you quickly connect your drives, displays, A/V devices and even readers.

You can also connect up to four different SanDisk Professional Pro-Reader devices that are sold separately. They can also be attached to DIT cars and have transfer speeds of up to 40Gbps. The SanDisk Professional Pro-Dock 4 starts from Rs 34,999.