Samsung Q900R QLED 8K TV up for pre-orders in the US for $15,000

Samsung Q900R QLED 8K TV will start shipping the week of October 28, 2018.

Samsung Q900R QLED 8K TV is up for pre-order in the US for $14,999.99, which is around Rs 11,15,325 on conversion. It was launched at IFA 2018 in Berlin earlier this year and comes in four ultra-large screen sizes: 65-inch, 75-inch, 82-inch and 85-inch. The TV is scheduled to ship the week of October 28. It features Samsung’s proprietary 8K AI Upscaling technology that takes care of the issue of lack of 8K content.

Samsung Q900R QLED 8K TV offers Real 8K Resolution. It is capable of 4,000 nit peak brightness, which generates four times more pixels than a 4K UHD TV and 16 times more pixels than a full HD TV. The device is said to optimise the brightness levels for natural-looking colours.

Samsung Q900R QLED 8K TV is powered by the Quantum Processor 8K, which Samsung claims can handle the content to make it appear in 8K quality regardless of the source quality and format such as streaming service, set-top box, HDMI, USB and mirroring.

Another uniqu feature is it can recognise connected entertainment devices such as audio devices connected via an optical cable with One Remote. It can automatically identify the TV’s image source and audio output while offering more features like Ambient Mode. Samsung’s 8K AI Upscaling technology is based on artificial intelligence, which makes both the picture and sound quality to a level compatible with 8K.

Samsung Q900R QLED 8K TV also packs One Invisible Connection feature that operates from a standard 5 meters distance to let users decide how and where they want to place the TV. In addition to personalised recommendations for find live and OTT content on TV, the SmartThings feature also offers other information to users.

