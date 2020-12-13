Samsung’s massive 4K 110-inch Micro LED TV to be available early 2021

Samsung's 110-inch TV (Image: Samsung)

Samsung has unveiled its latest 110-inch Micro LED TV in Korea which will be available globally from the first quarter of next year. It is a 4K HDR TV with self-emissive LED display technology, which is said to offer bright and vivid picture quality. Here is everything you should know about the massive TV.

New design

Samsung had released its first MicroLed Television, “The Wall” in 2018 which had a modular design. Samsung’s latest MicroLed Television is prefabricated unlike its predecessor, which allows the installation and calibration of the Television to be streamlined and offers connectivity and smart functionality as the brand’s other televisions. Jonghee Han, President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics spoke about the Television and said “As consumers rely on their televisions for more functions than ever, we are incredibly excited to bring the 110” MicroLED to the commercial market.

Features

The Television will feature a Micro AI processor made of inorganic materials which will optimise the picture quality in real-time. The MicroLEDs used, will offer a lifespan of up to 100,000 hours of viewing (around 274 years), which is much more than other OLED screen technology available today in the market. The self-illuminating technology used in the Television can display 100% of the DCI and Adobe RGB color gamut and is said to accurately deliver wide color gamut images taken with high-end cameras. The Television features an impressive 99.99% screen-to-body ratio, which is sure to offer an immersive experience. The television will also offer consumers the option to use the Multi-View feature to comfortably watch up to four sources of content at the same time using the split-screen functionality. The TV includes an embedded Majestic Sound System that delivers 5.1 channel sound, and also an Object Tracking Sound Pro feature which will identify objects moving objects on the screen, and projects the sound to follow the action.

Pricing

There is no word on the pricing of the device, but Samsung has confirmed that the TV will be globally available early next year. However, in Korea, it has been launched at KRW 170 million which translates to Rs 1.15 crore.

