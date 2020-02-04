Samsung’s Galaxy Home Mini may launch on February 12

Samsung’s Galaxy Home Mini will be pitched against the likes of Amazon Echo Dot and Google Nest Mini. (Image credit: Samsung) Samsung’s Galaxy Home Mini will be pitched against the likes of Amazon Echo Dot and Google Nest Mini. (Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung is gearing up to launch the Galaxy Home Mini smart speaker on February 12 in South Korea. The official details surfaced on the company’s South Korean website but were removed quickly. The smart speaker will cost 90,000 won in Korea, which is roughly Rs 5400.

As you might expect, the Galaxy Home Mini is a miniature version of the original Galaxy Home, which is yet to launch in the market. The Bixby-powered smart speaker will able to send or receive messages without the smartphone. It will detect emergencies, like leaks or fires and offer notifications when a home appliance isn’t working.

Much like the Amazon Echo Dot and Google Home Mini, the Galaxy Home Mini can be controlled through your voice. In case you’re using Samsung’s SmartThing devices, you can control your internet-connected fridge, thermostat, lights, bulbs, and other appliances. The smart speaker uses audio technology from Samsung’s AKG audio brand. Samsung first announced the availability of the Galaxy Home Mini at CES 2020.

Samsung faces tough competition from Amazon, Google

For Samsung, the rollout of the Galaxy Home and Galaxy Home Mini haven’t been the easiest. The South Korean major officially announced the Galaxy Home alongside the Galaxy Note 9, back in August 2018. Since then, the smart speaker has been delayed multiple times. In fact, Samsung is yet to announce the availability of the original Galaxy Home. A recent Bloomberg report claimed that Samsung has shifted its priorities to the mini version, leaving the original Galaxy Home in the backburner.

Even if Samsung launches the Galaxy Home Mini, it’s not going to easy for Samsung. The competition is rather tough in this segment with Amazon and Google being leaders in the smart speaker market. Apple, meanwhile, plays on the top-end of the smart speaker segment with the HomePod.

