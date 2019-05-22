Samsung Wireless Power Bank, Wireless Charging Duo Pad launched in India

Samsung has launched a couple of wireless charging devices in India – the Wireless Power Bank and Wireless Charging Duo Pad. The two devices are Qi-certified and allow the users to charge their compatible Galaxy smartphones and other Qi-certified smartphones wirelessly.

Other Samsung wearable devices such as the Galaxy Buds and Galaxy Watch can also be charged with the help of Wireless Power Bank and Wireless Charging Duo Pad.

The Wireless Power Bank by Samsung has a capacity of 10,000 mAh and can charge two devices – one wired and one wireless simultaneously. The device supports Adaptive Fast Charging and Quick Charge 2.0. It is priced at Rs 3,699 and comes in two colours – Silver and Pink.

The power bank is encased in a slim aluminium body. It is compatible with Samsung S series and Note devices (Galaxy S6 and above), Galaxy Buds, Galaxy Watch range and all Qi-certified devices from other brands.

Coming to Wireless Charger Duo Pad, the device comes with the Fast Charge 2.0 which the company claims can charge the Galaxy S10 devices up to 30 minutes faster as compared to the previous versions. It costs Rs 5,999 and will be available in Black and White colours.

The Wireless Duo Pad can charge multiple wireless devices simultaneously with the help of dual charging pads. It supports all Galaxy Watches along with Galaxy Buds along with the high-end Samsung S series and Note smartphones (Galaxy S6 and above). The Wireless Charger Duo Pad is also compatible with Qi-certified devices.

Both Wireless Power Bank and the Wireless Duo Pad will be available across all leading retail stores, Samsung’s online shop and Samsung Opera House. The devices will also be available on Amazon and Flipkart soon.

“At Samsung, we aspire to do what can’t be done. The new wireless charging devices – with their best-in-class technology and gorgeous design are yet another example of ‘Samsung First’ innovations aimed to deliver distinct experiences to our consumers. The Wireless Power Bank and Wireless Charging Duo Pad will be a perfect fit for new-age consumers who are always connected and on the go. We hope that our new wireless charging devices will delight our consumers by giving them a seamless experience of a truly wireless life,” Aditya Babbar, Director, Mobile Business, Samsung India said in a statement.