Samsung unveils 2022 lineup of Neo QLED 8K TVs: Here are the details

Samsung Electronics has showcased its 2022 lineup of Neo QLED 8K TVs at its virtual Unbox & Discover event. The company also unveiled soundbars, accessories and some sustainability initiatives during the event. All TVs in the series have four HDMI 2.1 supporting ports, Motion Xcelerator Turbo Pro 4k 144 Hz gaming support, a ‘Super Ultrawide Gameview’ feature and Samsung’s ‘Game Bar’.

The TV has received ‘Pantone Validated’ certification in display from Pantone, a private company known for the Pantone Matching system which is a proprietary colour space used in a variety of industries. According to Samsung, the certification means that the models can authentically reproduce more than 2,000 colours, including 110 skin tone shades found in Pantone’s guidelines.

AI-aided picture and sound

The 2022 Neo QLED 8K will feature the Neural Quantum Processor 8K, a processor that has 20 independent neural AI networks for analysing content characteristics and picture quality for optimal viewing.

The processor also powers another innovation that Samsung calls ‘Real Depth Enhancer’; a feature that scans the screen and maximises contrast with the background by enhancing just the object. Further, the TV also has a new ‘EyeComfort Mode’ that uses AI to automatically adjust the brightness and colour temperature of the screen based on how light or dark the room in which it is placed is, combined with sunset/sunrise information to optimise for a more comfortable viewing experience.

But the AI features don’t stop there: the TV’s processor also uses AI to analyse what is on-screen in real-time to aid its ‘Adaptive Sound’ features that can track and move between speakers to match the movement of characters on-screen.

Dolby Atmos sound

The QN900B, which is the flagship model in the series, comes with a 90W 6.2.6 channel audio system, which features new top channel speakers and Dolby Atmos with Object Tracking Sound Pro. The TV applies this effect with voice recognition so that sound effects and voices appear like they follow the movement across the screen.

Samsung is also introducing Wireless Dolby Atmos to its Neo QLED 4K and 8K TVs. Wireless Dolby Atmos will also be applied to Samsung’s new 2022 Ultra Slim Soundbar, allowing users to have a minimal setup with less clutter from HDMI cables.

New Interface and other features

Samsung also unveiled its new ‘Smart Hub’, a new interface powered by Tizen, a Linux-based operating system backed by the Linux Foundation. The new interface features a redesigned homepage that offers three modes with three different tabs: ‘Media’, ‘Gaming Hub’ and ‘Ambient’. The Media mode organises all entertainment options including video-on-demand and streaming options.

The Gaming Hub is a game streaming discovery platform where users can access game streaming services without having to invest in hardware separately. Samsung has partnered with some game streaming services like NVIDIA GeForce NOW, Stadia and Utomik. The Gaming Hub will begin becoming available in select Samsung Smart TV models later this year.

The Ambient mode presents a screen that can either synchronise with the decor and aesthetics of the room it is in or be used to display art. Samsung has also partnered with Nifty Gateway for its NFT platform which will allow users to display NFT artworks in Ambient mode.

Some of the other features of the 2022 Neo QLED 8K TVs include support for Samsung Health and Samsung SmartThings and a new Solar Cell Remote that can now be charged through 2.4 GHz radio frequency harvesting.