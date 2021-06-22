Samsung to showcase preview of ‘smartwatch’ at MWC 2021 virtual event on June 28

Samsung is speculated to launch a new smartwatch, foldable phone, and tablet hinted by the image shared by the company (Samsung)

Samsung is set to host a virtual event as part of this year’s Mobile World Congress (MWC) on June 28. It is likely to showcase its upcoming smartwatch, which will run the Wear platform by Google and Samsung. MWC will likely focus on the company’s Galaxy ecosystem, new watch experience, and mobile security.

The official MWC event page explains, Samsung is “reimagining smartwatches, creating new opportunities for both developers and consumers,” which all, but confirms that we will get a preview into the future of Samsung’s smartwatches.

Samsung recently released a teaser on its official site, which gives some insight into what the company could announce at the event. The teaser image shows a foldable phone, a tablet and silhouettes of a smartwatch. The image also shows a logo of Samsung’s Knox security solution.

Though the teaser hints at the possibility of Samsung releasing new devices at the event, it is likely that the event will be more focused on the future of wearables. The Samsung Galaxy MWC Virtual Event will take place at 07:15pm CET (10:45pm IST) on June 28. You can watch the event in real time via the livestream on Samsung’s official YouTube channel and the Samsung Newsroom site.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4: What we know so far

The Galaxy Watch 4 is expected at the event, which will be powered by the new Wear experience that will include elements of Google’s Wear OS, the original Tizen platform that powered Samsung’s older watches and Fitbit as well. The watch is expected to continue with its two-day plus battery life as well, which has been a key feature of Samsung watches.

But the new Galaxy Watch 4 will run the Play Store as well and come with Google apps such as Gmail, Google Maps, Assistant, etc. An LTE variant of the upcoming Galaxy Watch 4 has already been spotted in an FCC listing, based on earlier reports.

A report on Android Authority had said that the watch supports additional LTE bands now, as well dual-band WiFi and that it will likely continue with the Qi wireless charging support as well.