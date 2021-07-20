Samsung The Serif 65-inch TV launched: Price, specifications

Samsung has launched The Serif 65-inch TV in South Korea. The company had previously launched The Serif series in 43-inch, 49-inch, and 55-inch models globally, including India. The Serif line of TVs have been designed by famous furniture designers Ronan and Erwan Bouroullec. The TVs build on the theme of blending furniture with appliances.

Samsung The Serif 65-inch: Specifications and features

The Serif TV’s 65-inch variant comes with support for AirPlay 2 and NFC. These features are present on the smaller models as well. Like the other models, the TV makes use of Samsung’s Quantum Dot Technology and has an Active Voice Amplifier feature. The TV is HDR 10+ certified and can upscale content to 4K using its AI Upscaling technology.

The Serif 65-inch TV also supports the ‘Magic Screen’ feature which will show various content including world-renowned works of art as well as content designed by the Bouroullec brothers, even when the TV screen is turned off.

Samsung The Serif 65-inch TV: Pricing

The Serif 65-inch model by Samsung is priced at KRW 2,790,000 (roughly Rs 1.81 lakh). The TV is available for purchase in South Korea and will be available globally in the near future. The 43-inch, 50-inch, and 55-inch models of The Serif TV are priced at Rs 83,900, Rs 1,16,900, and Rs 1,48,900 in India.