Samsung targets early adopters with pricey QLED 8K TVs

Samsung has launched a new range of QLED 8K TVs in India. This is the first time the South Korean major has introduced QLED 8K TVs in the country. Four screen sizes – 65, 75, 82, and 98 inches – are available.

Pricing for the 75-inch and 82-inch models have been set at Rs 10,99,900 and Rs 16,99,900. The 98-inch model will set you back by Rs 59,99,900. Meanwhile, the price of the 65-inch model will be announced in July.

In case you are not aware, 8K refers to the TV’s resolution, which is sharper than 4K or UHD. 8K delivers 16 times the resolution of full-HD (high definition).

The new range of 8K QLED TVs come with a powerful Quantum Processor 8K, which essentially upscales HD and 4K content to deliver 8K-like quality. They also come with AI that automatically optimises the sound; and AI Remote, a smart remote with a far field microphone for activating Bixby voice control. The TVs have Google Assistant integration, and there will be support for AirPlay 2 as well.

There is a growing demand for ultra-premium TVs in India and Samsung wants to encash the opportunity with its latest lineup of QLED 8K TVs. But before you get too excited, keep in mind that there is no 8K content to watch. Neither Netflix or Amazon Prime Video support content in 8K. Right now, brands like Samsung wants to convince early adopters that an 8K TV is way better than a 4K TV.