Samsung SSD X5 with NVMe technology, Thunderbolt 3 launched in India: Price, specifications

Samsung SSD X5 NVMe-based portable external drive launched for a price starting at Rs 27,999 Samsung SSD X5 NVMe-based portable external drive launched for a price starting at Rs 27,999

Samsung has launched its new NVMe based portable SSD X5 in India. The portable X-series NVMe SSD is the first from the company to come with Thunderbolt 3 connectivity. The Samsung Portable SSD X5 has read speed up to 2,800 Mb/s which is 5.2 times faster than SATA III-based SSDs.

The portable SSD X5 designed for editing 4K videos allows transferring 20GB sized 4K UHD video in nearly 12 seconds. It further enables users to work with ‘extremely high-res’ and ‘data dense’ RAW images. The new SSD X5 features a metal body with a sleek finish and non-slip bottom mat. It has a shock-resistant internal frame and ‘rough metal housing’ to withstand accidental drops from up to two meters. Further, it includes Dynamic Thermal Guard technology and a heat sink mechanical internal solution to protect the drive SSD X5 from overheating. The Samsung SSD X5 provides Samsung Portable SSD software based on the AES 256-bit hardware data encryption to enhance data protection.

Also Read- IFA 2018: Battle of pixels as Samsung and LG showcase 8K television screens

This portable X-series SSD from Samsung is launched for a price starting at Rs 27,999 for the 500GB model. The 1TB model comes for a cost of Rs 48,999; while the 2TB version tags a price of Rs 97,999. The SSD X5 bundles a three-year warranty.

“All our innovations are perfectly aligned with our commitment to provide the best to our consumers and SSD X5 is yet another example of our customer centricity. SSD X5 is designed to enable ultra-fast transfer of large multimedia and data files, thereby saving users valuable time,” said Mr Sukesh Jain, Senior Vice President, IT and Mobile Enterprise Business, Samsung India.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd