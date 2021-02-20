Samsung smartwatches could replace Tizen OS with Android-based platform

Samsung smartwatches have been using Tizen OS software since the Galaxy Gear Live that launched in 2014. (Express Photo)

Samsung has been manufacturing the Galaxy Watch series for a while, but unlike the smartwatches you see from a lot of other brands, the Korean tech giants’ wearables do not run on Android-based Google Wear OS. Instead, Samsung’s watches feature its own Tizen OS software.

However, a new leak from the trusted leaker Ice universe suggests Samsung could be moving to Android for its next wearable. This would be the first time since 2014 that Samsung would use Android on its watches. The last watch to use Android from the brand was the Galaxy Gear Live.

Samsung’s new watch will use Android to replace Tizen. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) February 19, 2021

This could mean one of two things. Samsung could either use the popular Wear OS interface that is based on Android and offers close integration with Android devices. Alternatively, Samsung could make an entirely new operating system for its wearables that is based on the Android platform. The leak doesn’t offer any more details so no further information is available for now.

The move hasn’t been confirmed by Samsung yet and its best to take the information with a pinch of salt for now. However, if it holds true, the move would come as a surprise considering how good of a platform Tizen OS has become over the years.

What the move could mean for Samsung and Wear OS

Basing its next wearable software on Android would allow Samsung to provide closer integration to most Android devices, beyond only the brand’s own Galaxy smartphones. This would also give the wearables access to the Google Play Store, which offers more apps. This could make the watches even more lucrative for users with smartphones from brands like OnePlus, Xiaomi or Oppo, among others.

For Wear OS, Samsung’s support could give the platform the jumpstart it needs to take on the mighty Apple Watch devices, which are considered the best smartwatches out there, but only make sense if you have an Apple iPhone to go with them.

Samsung’s Tizen-based watches have been some of the best watches for Android users over the years, and the new Android-based implementation could help Samsung take up the wearable game further.