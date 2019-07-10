Samsung skipping Galaxy Tab S5 to launch Galaxy Tab S6 with Snapdragon 855: Report

The successor to the Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 is not going to be called the Galaxy Tab S5, but Galaxy Tab S6, as revealed by Sammobile and tipster Evan Blass. As the South Korean giant released the premium mid-range tablet Galaxy Tab S5e, people were waiting for the Galaxy Tab S5, the next flagship tablet from Samsung, however, it looks like the company will skip the S5 and jump to the Galaxy Tab S6 name.

Sammobile shared some leaked images of the Galaxy Tab S6, which reveal “Samsung Galaxy Tab S6: Secured by Knox” written on its screen. The report also shared the specifications of the upcoming device.

As far as the launch date of the tablet is concerned, it has not yet been revealed, however, since the Galaxy Tab S4 was launched in August last year, it is likely that Samsung could stick to the same time-frame. Notably, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 will make its debut on August 7 and Galaxy Tab S6 could launch alongside the smartphone.

Galaxy Tab S6 specifications

Sammobile reported that the Galaxy Tab S6 will be powered by the Snapdragon 855 processor and it will feature a 10.5-inch display. The device is also said to feature a dual-camera at the back. The Tab S6 is speculated to feature a ToF sensor at the back.

As per the report, the Galaxy Tab S6 will skip the 64GB storage option to have the 128GB storage as the base model. There will also be a 256GB storage option available. Notably, the Galaxy Tab S6 is said to have a groove at the back where the S Pen can be attached magnetically to charge.

The device will also come with its own stylus, to begin with. The report also mentions that the S Pen will be Bluetooth-enabled. Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 was earlier spotted on the Geekbench running Android 9 Pie featuring 6GB of RAM.

The latest report also mentions that the Galaxy Tab S6 will be available in three colours– Grey, Blue, and Brown. The tablet will be available in two connectivity models as well– SM-T860 for the Wi-Fi and SM-T865 for the LTE version respectively. The report also mentions the Galaxy Tab S6 to have a Galaxy Tab S5e like keyboard cover accessory.