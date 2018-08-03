Samsung sends invite for August 30 event at IFA 2018

IFA 2018: Samsung sends out invites for its press conference on August 30. IFA 2018: Samsung sends out invites for its press conference on August 30.

Samsung has scheduled its press conference on August 30, during the annual IFA trade show, which is scheduled to take place from August 31 to September 5 in Berlin. The South Korean giant has sent out invites for the event, which suggests the company will likely showcase its smart TV, refrigerator, washing machine, and other products. It could also launch its new Galaxy Watch at the conference. Notably, Samsung is hosting its ‘Unpacked’ event on August 9 in New York, where it will launch the Galaxy Note 9.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is the successor to last year’s Note 8. The phone could come with a similar design, though cameras and S Pen are expected to be upgraded with dual aperture and Bluetooth capabilities respectively. Samsung said at its second-quarter earnings announcement that the Galaxy Note 9 will come for a “reasonable price”. We will have to wait for the official launch to know how much the Galaxy Note 9 will cost.

In terms of specifications, Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is expected to feature a 6.3-inch QHD+ Super AMOLED display. The phone could be powered by the Snapdragon 845 processor or Exynos 9810, depending on the region. The battery could be a 4,000mAh one. It will have improved cameras with reports hinting at dual aperture system like we saw on the Galaxy S9 series. Samsung Note 9 could have 12MP+12MP sensors at the back and an 8MP selfie camera.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Note 9 likely to come for a reasonable price

Huawei is another company, which is gearing up for an event at IFA 2018. The consumer electronics manufacturer is speculated to launch its next-generation flagship chipset Hisilicon Kirin 980 on August 31, as per a report from MyDrivers. To recall, the current generation of its flagship processor Kirin 970 was unveiled at IFA last year.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd