Samsung patent filing reveals possible design for AR glasses

Samsung is working on a pair of augmented reality (AR) glasses, a new patent suggests. The patent application filed at the USPTO illustrates the concept, which looks like any other regular eyeglasses.

Advertising

The patent goes on to describe how a pair of smart glasses could work in real life. As described in the patent, a projector is mounted in the frame adjacent to one eye, which then projects an image directly onto the lens. The patent submitted by Samsung also shows that ARM-based processors could power the glasses. Interestingly, the glasses automatically switches on when it’s unfolded.

As with everything, this is just a concept presented by Samsung, so there’s no guarantee such a device could ever launch in the future. But yes, it does offer a glimpse at how the company envisions the smart glasses of the future. It might also be that the company does not reveal a pair of AR glasses at all. Companies like Samsung and Apple regularly file applications for products that never make it to the market.

Also read: Apple AR glasses: Here’s everything we know so far

After smartphones and smartwatches, augmented reality-enabled smart glasses are seen as the next big thing in the tech world. Apple, Facebook and Huawei, alongside Samsung are already working on augmented reality (AR) glasses of their own. Right now, AR glasses are either too expensive or offer no major benefit to normal consumers due to lack of apps and experiences.