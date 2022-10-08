Samsung launches 55-inch curved Odyssey Ark gaming monitor: Check price, specs

Samsung recently launched the world’s first 55-inch 1000R curved gaming monitor called Odyssey Ark. Here’s a quick look at what the latest and biggest from Samsung has to offer in terms of specs.

Featuring a 1000R curvature, the Odyssey Ark has a 4K resolution and an input latency of 1ms. It offers a refresh rate of 165Hz and supports AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, meaning you won’t experience tearing even when playing games at high frame rates.

The Odyssey Ark is backed by Samsung’s Quantum Matrix Technology, which uses Quantum Mini LEDs and is one of the few monitors that comes with 14-bit processing which supports 16,384 black levels.

The monitor also comes with a dial called the Ark Dial, which allows users to adjust the screen size according to their liking. Users can also switch the screen ratio not only in horizontal mode but in vertical mode as well.

It comes with Sound Dome Tech that features AI Sound Booster and Dolby Atmos and comes with four speakers, one at each corner, backed by two central woofers. The 60W 2.2.2 channel speakers let users identify notes as low as 45Hz.

With a price tag of Rs 2,19,999, the Samsung Odyssey Ark will come with a three-year warranty and will be available on Samsung’s online store in black colour.

Those who order the Samsung Odyssey Ark on or before October 9 will get a free USB 3.2 2TB portable SSD and an additional discount of Rs 10,000. If you happen to order the monitor after October 10 and before October 31, then you will get an instant cart discount of Rs 10,000 and a 1TB portable SSD T7 Shield USB 3.2.