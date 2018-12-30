Samsung may launch cheaper Bixby-powered Galaxy Home speaker in 2019: Report

Samsung is reportedly planning to launch a cheaper version of its flagship Bixby-powered Galaxy Home speaker in 2019. SamMobile claims that the entry-level smart speaker bears the model number SM-V310 and come in black. This is the first time we’re hearing that the South Korean major is working on a second Galaxy Home smart speaker.

Advertising

It’s being said that Samsung plans to launch one more smart speaker sometime next year in addition to the Galaxy Home. Not much is known about a cheaper smart speaker, but we do know that it might have fewer microphones and lack a subwoofer. Also, it’s almost certain that it will be powered by Bixby 2.0 which is more personal and have more natural language capabilities.

Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Home smart speaker at its Unpacked Event in August this year, alongside the launch of the Galaxy Note 9. While the company had hinted that more information to be revealed at its annual developer conference in November, but once again it didn’t shed light on the smart speaker’s release date or price. Details specifications of the smart speaker are still unknown. At the moment, we only know that the Galaxy Home smart speaker has AKJ-tuned stereo speakers, a subwoofer and eight microphones. The speaker, powered by Bixby, rivals Apple’s HomePod, Amazon Echo and Google Home.

The launch of the Galaxy Home seems to be a logical step for Samsung. The market for smart speakers is booming, and will continue to grow at a rapid pace. In the third-quarter of 2018, Amazon shipped as many as 6.3 million Echo smart speakers worldwide, followed by Google which managed to ship about 5.9 million units.