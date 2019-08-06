Samsung launches three new smart TVs in India, with no-cost EMIs starting at Rs 999

Samsung has launched three new smart TVs in India. The new range includes one ‘The Frame TV’ and two new Smart 7-in-1 TVs. The Frame and 32-inch Smart 7-in-1 TV will be made available exclusively on Flipkart and the company’s own website, whereas, the 40-inch Smart 7-in-1 TV will be made available on Amazon and the company’s own website.

Advertising

Samsung The Frame 55-inch TV is priced at Rs 1,19,999 and will be made available to consumers via Flipkart and the company’s official website starting August 12. The company is also providing the customers with a no-cost EMI option starting at Rs 4,999 per month.

The 32-inch Samsung Smart 7-in-1 TV is priced at Rs 22,500 and is currently available via Flipkart and the company’s official website. The company is also providing the customers with a no-cost EMI option starting at Rs 999 per month. Customers purchasing the device from the company’s own website can currently get it at Rs 17,990.

The 40-inch Samsung Smart 7-in-1 TV is priced at Rs 33,900. It will be made available to consumers in the fourth week of August via Amazon and the company’s official website.

Advertising

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 vs Apple Watch Series 4: A comparison

Samsung The Frame 55-inch TV utilises a QLED display and its USP is that when the TV is turned off it turns into a picture frame that can show 1,000+ artworks from around the world. The company claims that The Frame offers 100 per cent colour volume and has an in-built motion, brightness sensors. Users can also select art pieces individually.

The Frame also supports the company’s own Quantum Dot technology as well as HDR 10+ to present the best quality pictures to the users. The TV also comes with support for Bixby, Google Assistant and AirPlay 2. It can be connected wirelessly with smart devices, which will make them work together with the SmartThings App and One Remote Control.

Samsung Smart 7-in-1 TVs come with the company’s own Hyper Real picture engine. They come with an integrated Content Guide, which shows and recommends consumers content to watch. They also come with a new feature, dubbed Personal Computer, which allows consumers to turn their TVs into their own personal computer. They can remotely access a users laptop or personal computer from any location over the internet. Samsung is also providing consumers with access to the Microsoft Office 365 suite over the cloud and the TVs are protected by the company’s own Knox security systems.