Samsung launches The Frame TV 2021 with customisable bezels in India

The Samsung Frame TV 2021 also has access to a library of 1,400 artworks for when you're not watching TV. (Image Source: Samsung)

Samsung launched The Frame TV 2021 on Wednesday in India as the latest addition to its lineup of premium TVs. The 2021 edition of the aesthetic-oriented Frame TV comes in multiple screen sizes including a 43-inch variant and a large 65-inch one.

The Frame TV 2021’s features include customisable bezels, a new design that is 46 per cent thinner than its predecessor and a library of over 1,400 art pieces that can be featured on the TV when it is not in use. Here are all the features and specifications of the new TVs.

Samsung’s The Frame Tv 2021 price, offers

The Frame TV 2021 starts at Rs 61,990 and will be available in four size variants, including a 43-inch variant, a 50-inch variant, a 55-inch variant and a 65-inch variant. The TV will be available for purchase from Amazon, Flipkart and Samsung’s official online store from June 12.

Launch offers include a free bezel worth up to Rs 9,990 for customers who purchase The Frame TV 2021 between June 12 and June 21. There is also a cashback of up to Rs 3,000 on EMIs using HDFC Bank credit and debit cards. Users can also find no-cost EMI offers from other major banks.

Samsung The Frame TV 2021 specifications and features

The Frame TV 2021 features a 4K QLED display that claims to offer 100 per cent colour volume and is backed by the company’s Quantum Dot technology. The TV comes with a Quantum Processor 4K that brings artificial intelligence (AI) powered upscaling capabilities that let you see lower-resolution content in high-res.

The Frame can be wall-mounted, and given that it can double-up as wall artwork, it should be. However, should you choose to not have it on your walls, the TV also comes with a height-adjustable stand.

The Frame comes with an Art Mode that allows users to select an artwork that can be featured on the display when you are not watching television. An AI-based art-curation technology also recommends artwork based on consumer selections. The new TVs also have increased storage space of 6GB, up from 500MB, which is great for storing up to 1,200 artworks in UHD quality.

Users can also now get artwork directly from the Art Store with pieces priced at Rs 1,199 each. Alternatively, you can also subscribe to the full store for Rs 299 per month. Other supported features include AirPlay 2 support for Apple devices and support for Bixby and Alexa.