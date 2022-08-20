Samsung launches 55-inch Odyssey Ark curved gaming monitor: Check price, specifications here

Samsung has announced its largest ever gaming monitor, Odyssey Ark at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022, where it showcased the Odyssey Ark, a 55-inch 4K Mini LED monitor with a VA panel (Vertical Alignment) and 1,056 controllable lighting zones.

The monitor has a brightness of 600nits which peaks at 2,000nits when watching HDR content. It has a 1,000R curvature and weighs 41.5 kg. Interestingly, the monitor can be rotated vertically thanks to the massive stand.

The Odyssey Ark offers a refresh rate of 165Hz, supports both AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and NVIDIA G-Sync, and has a minimum response time of 1ms. For those interested in using the monitor without a PC, the Odyssey Ark runs on Samsung’s in-house developed TizenOS and has built-in support for several cloud gaming platforms like Xbox Game Pass, Google Stadia, Amazon Luna, and NVIDIA GeForce Now.

It also features Samsung’s Gaming Hub, which lists all your gaming sources in a single app. The software supports both PC and console games and can be integrated with Twitch and YouTube.

Owing to its sheer size, one might find it hard to reach the back of the monitor. Thankfully, Samsung let users control the screen size, colours, position, and other settings with the help of a dial called the Ark Dial. The Odyssey Ark has four corner speakers along with two central woofers with support Dolby Atmos.

The Odyssey Ark is available on the Samsung website and costs $3,499. Samsung is giving $100 off to those who pre-order the monitor. However, it is still uncertain if the Odyssey Ark will be launched in the Indian market anytime soon.